U.S. Trade Battle Sets Up Metals for Longest Slump Since 2015

Base metals headed for a fifth straight weekly loss in London as the trade conflict between the U.S. and China escalated, with nickel bearing losses amid fears the rift will derail global growth and dent usage in China’s steel-making sector.

Most metals slumped on the London Metal Exchange after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China on Thursday, and Beijing announced retaliatory duties shortly afterward. Copper and aluminum hit fresh three-month lows and mining majors including Glencore Plc and Rio Tinto Group dropped in London. Gold rallied as investors flocked to haven assets.

Worsening trade tensions put the LME’s index of six base metals on course for its longest string of weekly losses since November 2015, compounding fears that a sustained spell of strong global growth may stall. Manufacturing gauges showed signs of strain this week, while in the U.S., higher interest rates and import tariffs could increase costs for consumers driving the country’s economic resurgence, according to Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets.

“We’re in the third year of a pretty consistent recovery in global industrial activity,” he said by phone from London. “Now I’m just a little bit more fearful that we’re past the peak in the cycle.”

Nickel dropped 0.6 percent to $13,115 a ton at 1:39 p.m. in London, tracking heavy losses in Chinese steel and iron ore futures. Copper was down 0.5 percent, paring earlier losses after orders to withdraw metal from the LME rose by the most in almost 13 months. Zinc was little changed, rebounding from three-month lows struck on Thursday.