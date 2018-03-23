Tencent Falls After Naspers Sells $9.8 Billion Stake at Discount

Tencent Holdings Ltd. slumped in Hong Kong after Naspers Ltd., its biggest investor, raised HK$76.9 billion ($9.8 billion) selling stock at a discount.

Shares fell as much as 7.8 percent to HK$405 in early trade. Naspers, a South African media and investment company, sold 190 million shares, according to an exchange filing Friday. That suggests a price of HK$405 per share, according to Bloomberg calculations. That’s the midpoint of earlier guidance of HK$400 to HK$410 per share, a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Naspers, which still has a major stake in Shenzhen-based Tencent, is cashing in a sliver of one of the greatest venture-capital investments ever. The stake Naspers bought for just $32 million in 2001 -- when Tencent was an obscure internet firm in a nation where few people used the web -- was valued at $175 billion on Thursday.

Naspers will use the money from the sale of Tencent shares to invest in its classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses and make other investments. A representative for Naspers couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.

— With assistance by Loni Prinsloo