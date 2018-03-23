Rolls-Royce 787 Engine Snag Extends to Airbus A330

Fix unlikely to be ready until after first jet is delivered

Glitches with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines that have dogged Boeing Co.’s 787 wide-body jet are also an issue for the rival A330neo model from Airbus SE, people with knowledge of the situation said.

Rolls-Royce’s Trent 7000 turbine, the only one available on the Airbus plane, shares the durability problems afflicting the Trent 1000 from which it was developed, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the latest concern hasn’t been made public.

The earlier snag with the Trent 1000 has led to unscheduled shop visits for dozens of 787s at carriers including Virgin Atlantic Ltd. and British Airways, costing Rolls more than 220 million pounds ($310 million) in charges last year. While the A330neo hasn’t entered service, the Trent 7000 glitch is of concern to Airbus because it could deter buyers, one of the people said.

London-based Rolls-Royce and Toulouse, France-based Airbus had no immediate comment.

Shares of the U.K. manufacturer closed down 2.5 percent at 861.20 pence in London. Airbus fell 1.6 percent to 92.92 euros in Paris.

The turbine issue is a setback for Airbus as it seeks to win new deals for the already slow-selling A330neo, a plane distinguished from the original A330 chiefly by its upgraded engines. The model is already six months late due to earlier engine-design problems and a lack of testing capacity at Rolls-Royce.

For Rolls, the glitch comes as Chief Executive Officer Warren East redoubles restructuring efforts to help revive profits and the company grapples with the introduction of three new models, including the Trent 7000 and a new version of the Trent 1000.

While parts of the A330neo engine are being redesigned, the fixes won’t be available until about six months after the first plane is due for its first delivery this summer, according to one of the people.