In New York, March Has Been Colder Than February

You probably already knew this, but March has been colder than February, at least at New York’s Central Park through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The same is true for weather stations at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports and in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington.

February set record high temperatures in the eastern U.S. -- March, not so much. On Feb. 21, Central Park reached 78 Fahrenheit (26 Celsius); Boston reached 72; and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (technically in Virginia) hit 82.

Chances are pretty good March will finish out colder than last month. The forecast calls for below-normal temperatures to stay glued to the East Coast at least through March 27, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC.

Spring will eventually get here, sooner or later.