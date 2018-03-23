New-Home Sales in U.S. Cool for Third Month as Prices Surge

Sales of new U.S. homes fell for a third straight month and supply swelled to the highest since 2009, suggesting that surging prices are increasingly deterring buyers, according to government data released Friday.

Highlights of New-Home Sales (February) Single-family home sales fell 0.6% m/m to 618k annualized pace (est. 620k) after 622k rate (revised from 593k); Nov., Dec. figures also revised upward

Median sales price increased 9.7% y/y to $326,800; biggest gain since Dec. 2016

Supply of homes at current sales rate rose to 5.9 months, highest since Aug., from 5.8 months; number of homes for sale at 305,000, most since March 2009

Key Takeaways



The data point to a general cooling of the new-homes market. At the same time, the upward revision to January’s figure means the market was probably better overall in the first two months of the year than analysts had anticipated. Some of the strength in late 2017 may also reflect increased demand after hurricanes damaged homes in the South.

Steady hiring and elevated consumer confidence are expected to support demand for housing. Meanwhile, borrowing costs are picking up and property-price appreciation continues to outpace wage growth. That’s crimping affordability, especially for younger residents and first-time buyers.

The report contrasts with figures earlier this week showing existing-home sales rebounded in February despite tight inventory.

New-home sales, tabulated when contracts get signed, account for about 10 percent of the market. While volatile, they’re considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close and are reported by the National Association of Realtors.

Other Details



Purchases rose in two of four U.S. regions, including a 9 percent gain in the biggest region, the South; sales fell 17.6 percent in second-largest region, the West

The number of properties sold in which construction hadn’t yet started rose to an annual pace of 188,000 last month from 152,000, a sign that developers will stay busy in the coming months

Report released jointly by the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington

— With assistance by Chris Middleton