Even after Naspers Ltd.’s sale of $9.8 billion worth of shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd., the South African media and investment company still holds a major stake. With more than 2.9 billion Tencent shares following this week’s disposal, Naspers’ stake is now worth around $160 billion, which is still more than the entirety of the company’s own market capitalization. Shares of Tencent have fallen almost 10 percent over the past two days.