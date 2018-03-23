Charted

Naspers Still Has a Massive Stake in Tencent

Value of its holdings are around $160 billion even after this week’s share sale
By
Sofia Horta E Costa

Even after Naspers Ltd.’s sale of $9.8 billion worth of shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd., the South African media and investment company still holds a major stake. With more than 2.9 billion Tencent shares following this week’s disposal, Naspers’ stake is now worth around $160 billion, which is still more than the entirety of the company’s own market capitalization. Shares of Tencent have fallen almost 10 percent over the past two days.

