More hedge funds closed than opened in 2017 amid lackluster performance for the industry.

A total of 784 funds were liquidated while 735 launched, according to data from Hedge Fund Research Friday. Liquidations, however, declined 25 percent last year versus 2016 as the industry collected more assets.

In the fourth quarter, launches exceeded liquidations for the second straight quarter. An estimated 190 funds started in the final quarter of 2017, up from 176 in the third quarter.