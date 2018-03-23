Lira Plunged to Records as Asia Traders Sold on Trade Fears

Turkey’s lira weakened to a record low early Friday as investor concern mounts that U.S. President Donald Trump is taking steps to initiate a global trade war.

The currency tumbled past 4 per dollar for the first time, falling to as low as 4.0361 before trading 0.8 percent lower at 3.9657 at 9:11 a.m. in Istanbul. It plunged as much as 3 percent against the Japanese yen and also hit a new record 4.9778 against the euro. The drop during Asian trading hours was probably due to stop-loss orders from Japanese retail investors holding lira trades against the yen, said Koji Fukaya, chief executive officer at FPG Securities in Tokyo.

Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on China and China’s reciprocal tariffs have fuelled concerns about trade wars that could impede global growth, and have in turn boosted demand for so-called haven assets. Turkey’s growing reliance on foreign capital inflows makes the lira one of the more sensitive currencies to changes in risk sentiment.

Turkey’s central bank is unlikely to intervene for a while longer, according to William Jackson, senior emerging-market economist at Capital Economics in London.

“Lira weakening to 4 per dollar probably wouldn’t be enough to prompt tightening, but if the lira reached about 4.25 per dollar that would, on past form, point to interest rate hikes,” Jackson said in an emailed report on Thursday. Over the past six years, currency depreciation of about 10 percent over a three-month period has typically been followed by significant monetary tightening in Turkey, he said.

