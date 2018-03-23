Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Hog Wagers Days Before China Tariffs

By
Simon Casey
  • Net-long position falls to lowest in more than two years
  • China announced retaliatory duties on imports of U.S. pork

Hedge funds made the right call on hogs this week.

Money managers cut their bets on a rally to the lowest in more than two years in the week ending March 20. Three days later, China announced retaliatory tariffs on imports of U.S. pork, a move that sent hog prices tumbling in Chicago.

Net-long positions dropped to 8,029 futures and options, weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed Friday. Short-only holdings rose to the highest in about 11 months.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.