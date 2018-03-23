Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Hog Wagers Days Before China Tariffs

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Hedge Funds Cut Bullish Hog Wagers Days Before China TariffsBy
Net-long position falls to lowest in more than two years
China announced retaliatory duties on imports of U.S. pork
Hedge funds made the right call on hogs this week.
Money managers cut their bets on a rally to the lowest in more than two years in the week ending March 20. Three days later, China announced retaliatory tariffs on imports of U.S. pork, a move that sent hog prices tumbling in Chicago.
Net-long positions dropped to 8,029 futures and options, weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed Friday. Short-only holdings rose to the highest in about 11 months.
