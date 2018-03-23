Cambridge Analytica Undertaking Independent Third-Party Audit

By
Vishal Persaud

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of a scandal over its misuse of Facebook accounts, is now undertaking an independent third-party audit to verify that it does not hold any of the GSR data.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.