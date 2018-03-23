Cambridge Analytica Undertaking Independent Third-Party Audit

Cambridge Analytica Undertaking Independent Third-Party AuditBy
Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of a scandal over its misuse of Facebook accounts, is now undertaking an independent third-party audit to verify that it does not hold any of the GSR data.
- Cambridge Analytica CEO says in statement "sorry" that affiliate of company licensed Facebook data and derivatives from GSR, that had not received consent from most respondents
- Co. believed data had been obtained in line with Facebook’s terms of service and data protection laws
- Co. says deleted data at Facebook’s request
- Co. has been in touch with UK Information Commissioner’s Office since February 2017
- Says Christopher Wylie was a part-time contractor who left in July 2014 and has no direct knowledge of our work or practices since that date
- NOTE: Earlier, Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO Nix But He and His Work Live On
- NOTE: March 22, Zuckerberg’s Mea Culpa on Data Leak Fails to Quiet Critics (1)
- NOTE: March 20, Cambridge Analytica’s Board Suspends CEO Nix, Pending Inquiry
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE