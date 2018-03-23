Cambridge Analytica Undertaking Independent Third-Party Audit

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of a scandal over its misuse of Facebook accounts, is now undertaking an independent third-party audit to verify that it does not hold any of the GSR data.

Cambridge Analytica CEO says in statement "sorry" that affiliate of company licensed Facebook data and derivatives from GSR, that had not received consent from most respondents Co. believed data had been obtained in line with Facebook’s terms of service and data protection laws

Co. says deleted data at Facebook’s request

Co. has been in touch with UK Information Commissioner’s Office since February 2017

Says Christopher Wylie was a part-time contractor who left in July 2014 and has no direct knowledge of our work or practices since that date

