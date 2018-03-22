What’s Intellectual Property and Does China Steal It?

As penalties for stealing go, it must rate among the steepest. U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be planning $50 billion of tariffs on imports from China as punishment for the country’s alleged theft of American intellectual property. Such violations, from counterfeiting famous brands to stealing trade secrets, have long angered China’s overseas competitors and made them wary about doing business there. Efforts to improve enforcement have not come fast enough for Trump.

1. What is intellectual property?

It refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions, literary and artistic works, and designs, symbols, names and images used in commerce, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. IP is protected in law by patents, copyright and trademarks, enabling people to earn recognition or financial benefit from what they invent or create. “The IP system aims to foster an environment in which creativity and innovation can flourish," the WIPO says.

2. What’s the rationale for the tariffs?

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer just completed a Trump-directed seven-month investigation into China and intellectual property. The value of the tariffs was said to be based on U.S. estimates of the economic damage caused by China’s alleged IP theft and the forced transfer of technology to Chinese companies. U.S. officials were said to find strong evidence that China uses foreign-ownership restrictions to compel American companies to switch technology to local firms and that China supports and conducts cyberattacks on U.S. companies to access trade secrets.

3. How do foreign companies lose money?

As well as missing out on possible sales to counterfeit goods or products based on their technology, companies need to lower their prices to compete in China. They spend billions of dollars to address possible infringements, according to a 2011 report by the U.S. International Trade Commission. That report said trademark infringement was the most common form of IP violation in China, but copyright infringement was the most damaging.

4. What does China say about its IP efforts?

President Xi Jinping highlighted the need to speed up protections in a speech last year, calling for stricter enforcement and for infringers to pay a “heavy price.” Also in 2017, China started a nationwide campaign to protect foreign firms’ international property rights. The Ministry of Commerce says China is a developing country and doesn’t have a perfect system to protect IP, acknowledging that there’s much work to do. Premier Li Keqiang, in a speech in March, promised to protect the rights of foreigners investing in its economy.

5. What do others say?

Of 50 countries in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s International IP Index, China ranks 25th. (The U.S. is No. 1 and Venezuela last). China earns praise in that survey for its reforms on patents (the right to make, use or sell an invention) and copyright (the right to express an idea) and its efforts to raise awareness of IP rights. It loses marks for the high levels of infringement and insufficient legal safeguards. William Weightman, a Fullbright Fellow researching IP in China, wrote in The Diplomat that the country has shown a serious resolve to tackle IP-related concerns such as challenges obtaining evidence, limited damage awards and bias against foreign firms.

6. Is China’s IP record a recent gripe for the U.S.?

It’s a longstanding issue. That 2011 report by the U.S. International Trade Commission estimated that U.S. IP-intensive firms lost $48 billion in 2009 because of Chinese infringements. A 2016 U.S. Trade Representative’s report highlighted serious problems especially concerning the theft of trade secrets. "Offenders in many cases continue to operate with impunity," the report said.

7. What advice do U.S. businesses in China get?

The U.S.-China Business Council issues IP best practices such as:

Run background checks on key hires to check for IP-related “red flags”

Conduct comprehensive due diligence on suppliers and distributors

Establish an anonymous internal hotline to report IP infringement

Manage supplier, vendor and distributor relationships through multiple personnel to limit the ability of local staff to abuse business networks

8. Are things improving?

On patents, yes. A surge in international patent applications in China (on course to overtake the U.S.) demonstrates faith in the system. Patent holders in China are likely to prevail in infringement actions, says Bloomberg Intelligence, with specialized IP courts said to have found for foreign plaintiffs in nearly every case tried to date. China has also taken measures to stop bad-faith trademark filings (deceiving customers with a competitor’s trademark or one that is similar). There was a notable recent trademark victory by U.S. sportswear manufacturer New Balance Inc. But on knockoff goods, there’s still some way to go. Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, said China remains by far the main country of provenance for counterfeit products.

