Telecom Italia Chairman, Directors Resign in Elliott Spat

Showdown on board slate with Elliott to be delayed to May 4

Telecom Italia SpA Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine and six directors are resigning amid Elliott Management Corp.’s campaign to challenge Vivendi SA ’s strategy for the Italian carrier.

The move delays a showdown between Vivendi, the largest shareholder of Telecom Italia, and activist investor Elliott. Telecom Italia rescheduled a vote on the board originally set for April 24th to May 4, according to a statement from the company late Thursday. De Puyfontaine is chief executive officer of Vivendi. Telecom Italia’s American depositary receipts dropped to the lowest since March 5 in New York.

Paul Singer’s investment fund has built a stake in the former phone monopoly and last week proposed a slate of independent directors to replace de Puyfontaine and five other Vivendi-backed members of the board in a bid to improve the phone company’s governance, valuation and strategic direction.

“I remain committed to the project we have undertaken to transform TIM and I am optimistic that with this step we will provide stability and support to our CEO, Amos Genish and his management team, so that they can press on with creating value for all our stakeholders,” de Puyfontaine said to reporters in Rome.

In addition to de Puyfontaine, directors Camilla Antonini, Frederic Crepin, Felicite Herzog, Marella Moretti, Herve Philippe and Anna Jones gave notice that they would resign as of April 24, Telecom Italia. Giuseppe Recchi, the deputy chairman who announced his resignation in January and leaves with immediate effect, will have his duties regarding defense and national security taken up by former Telecom Italia CEO Franco Bernabe.

Shareholders will still meet on April 24 to approve vote on other items including the company’s 2017 results and the nomination of Genish to the board, a company representative said.

Telecom Italia’s American depositary receipts fell 1.9 percent to $9.59 at 1:52 p.m. in New York, paring a loss of as much as 4.3 percent.

“In resigning, the aforementioned directors have expressed their hope that this move would help to clarify and provide certainty to the governance of the company, passing the responsibility of appointing the new board to the shareholders’ meeting pursuant to the current rule of law and the bylaws,” the company said.

Paul Singer’s funds held 5.75 percent of Telecom Italia as of March 15, according to a filing with Italian market regulator Consob published on Wednesday.

Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, has been under political and regulatory scrutiny. In September, Italy’s market regulator determined that Vivendi has de facto control over the former phone monopoly, escalating a legal fight.

The Paris-based media company, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, also received a reprimand from the watchdog for buying a stake in Mediaset SpA, the broadcaster founded by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as the sides feuded over a pay-TV deal gone bad.

Europe has become an increasingly attractive market for activist investors. Elliott has recently taken positions in medical equipment manufacturer Smith & Nephew Plc, food service equipment manufacturer GEA Group AG, as well as takeover targets NXP Semiconductors NV and Stada Arzneimittel AG.