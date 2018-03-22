Micron Gives Forecast That Disappoints After Big Stock Surge

Micron Technology Inc. gave a forecast for sales that fell short of justifying the optimism that has led investors to pour money into the memory-chip maker’s stock this year.

Profit, excluding some costs, in the current period will be about $2.83 on sales of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion, the Boise, Idaho-based company said in a statement late Thursday. On average, analysts were predicting a profit of $2.65 and revenue of $7.29 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Micron, like the rest of the industry, is benefiting from the increasing use of the chips that store data in everything from home appliances to supercomputers. That diversity of demand has helped head off, so far, the recurrence of the kind of supply glut that’s plagued the market in the past and crashed industry pricing and company earnings. Investors were looking looking for Micron to provide more reassurance that it can continue a run that drove up revenue by more than 60 percent last year.

Micron shares have gained more than 40 percent this year and have been trading near a 17-year high. The stock fell 2.5 percent percent in extended trading follow the announcement. It earlier closed down 3.5 percent at $58.92 in New York.

Micron Outperforms Biggest gains by chip stocks this year Source: Bloomberg Data

Micron competes against Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in computer memory and against those Korean companies plus Japan’s Toshiba Corp. in the market for flash memory chips. While Micron is still dwarfed by Samsung, it has carved out profitable niches and obtained higher prices by selling directly to different customers, such as makers of computer storage drives.

Highlighting the tough nature of making a living in this part of the semiconductor industry, Micron lost money as recently as 2016. Analysts that cover Micron, 89 percent of whom recommend buying its stock, are projecting that the industry has changed. The fewer remaining producers are less likely to flood the market with chips from new production as they chase market share, a phenomenon which happened regularly in the past causing prices to crash. Memory chips are sold like a commodity, with a product from one company being interchangeable with one from a rival.

Micron’s fiscal second-quarter net income was $3.3 billion, or $2.67 a share, compared with a profit of $894 million, or 77 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue increased 58 percent to $7.35 billion. Minus certain items, earnings per share were $2.82. Analysts had predicted a profit of $2.74 a share on sales of $7.28 billion.