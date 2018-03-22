House GOP Set to Shut Down Russia Probe

Republicans are set to shut down the House Intelligence Committee’s contentious Russia probe Thursday, amid revelations that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign may have benefited from the exploitation of personal information from millions of Facebook users.

The panel has scheduled a morning vote on a Republican-written final report, which will assert there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians in the 2016 election. Despite strong Democratic objections, that report will be Congress’s first official finding on that issue -- although it won’t be immediately released because declassification could take several weeks.

Representative Michael Conaway of Texas, who led the panel’s investigation, said the report will present a full account of what occurred during the election. "Everything we know about -- that’s right," he assured. He added that the committee had "followed the facts."

Conaway characterized most of the report as "pretty non-controversial," dealing more on such questions as protecting electoral systems, and that the collusion angle is only part of it.

Committee Democrats say it is clearly premature to end the probe. Adam Schiff of California, the panel’s ranking Democrat, says the Republican commitment to "follow the facts" is now "the latest casualty of the political imperative of protecting the president, no matter the cost to our democracy."

Schiff has said that Democrats will write and release their own conclusions from the investigation, and that they plan to continue their work.

Witnesses Not Called

Schiff and other Democrats say the panel has yet to interview key witnesses like George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser; former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and K.T. McFarland, Flynn’s former deputy. Other witnesses, they add, have been allowed to refuse to answer some questions, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Donald Trump Jr.; former White House strategist Steve Bannon; Corey Lewandowski, who ran the Trump campaign for a time; and outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

In the case of Bannon, the committee hasn’t taken action in response to his refusal -- even under subpoena -- to answer some questions. Conaway acknowledged there is "no current activity" to do so.

Democrats are also critical of Republicans ignoring new reports that the data firm Cambridge Analytica was allegedly able to exploit information from Facebook users without their permission to benefit Trump’s campaign.

Understanding the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Story: QuickTake

Alexander Nix, Cambridge Analytica’s now-suspended chief executive, denied in a BBC interview that the firm had engaged in improper tactics to sway elections.

On their own, Schiff and Democrats have already invited two key witnesses in that matter to testify, even if the Republicans aren’t interested. One of them, a Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, has agreed to be interviewed.

Conaway said Republicans, too, were "obviously concerned" about what Cambridge Analytica did with Facebook data. He added that the committee could look into that as part of its regular oversight duties on issues of national security.

Decisions to call more witnesses on that topic would be up to the committee’s chairman, Devin Nunes of California, who didn’t respond to whether he would do so. "I’ll be moving on to the farm bill," said Conaway, who is also House Agriculture Committee chairman.

But Nunes and other Republicans have indicated they are moving on, too, with plans to look into anti-Trump activities they say took place in the State Department and intelligence agencies during the Obama administration. Those loom as topics almost guaranteed to deliver yet more dysfunction and partisanship to the already fractured Intelligence Committee.