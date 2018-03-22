charted
Electric Car Costs Set to Fall
Batteries will become cheaper as production levels increase, technology improvesBy
The price of batteries for electric cars will tumble over the next 12 years as technological advances and ramped-up production push costs ever lower. The industry average price of a lithium-ion battery pack was $208 a kilowatt hour in 2017, or about 42 percent of the total cost of an electric vehicle, according to new research by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
