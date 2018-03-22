Dropbox Could Prove to Its Peers a Down Round Is Nothing to Fear

Dropbox Inc.’s initial public offering could help clear one roadblock to more Silicon Valley companies going public: Their own lofty private valuations.

Despite increasing its marketed price range, file-sharing company Dropbox is expected to sell shares in its IPO Thursday at a market value well shy of the $10 billion awarded in its 2014 private funding round. At $20 a share, the high end of that range, Dropbox would have a market capitalization of $7.8 billion. Even including restricted stock units, the number rises to only $8.6 billion.

As billions of dollars of private funding have driven up the valuations of technology companies, concerns about not living up to those metrics have helped slow the U.S. IPO pipeline. Pre-IPO candidates have put off listing plans to try to grow into their private valuations. Dropbox could prove that the dreaded down round at the IPO, where a company’s debut market valuation fails to match up to its fundraising promise, isn’t at odds with becoming a successful public company.

“There was always a little of fear around acknowledging that if I price below what it was previously, there was a guilty feeling that it was a failure,” said Yogesh Amle, a managing director and head of software at tech-focused investment bank Union Square Advisors. “You just have to open up to the reality that we have to price this pragmatically.”

While there is more to judging a successful public company than market value, IPO performance is so closely watched that negative sentiment after a value cut can hit customer relationships and employee morale, as well as limiting the ability to raise more money.

Valuing Dropbox The file-sharing company is expected to IPO at less than its 2014 private valuation. Source: Bloomberg data, based on the high-end of the marketed IPO price range

The post-IPO success of Square Inc., which faced harsh criticism for listing in 2015 at a valuation far below its last funding round, has gone some way to removing the stigma of a down round. The payments company raised less than expected to clock a market value of $2.9 billion, well below the $6 billion valuation it reached in a private funding round just a year earlier.

“This is really monumental,” Gil Luria, then an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc., said at the time. “In private company valuations, there has to be a reckoning -- and it’s here.” Luria now works at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Square has since proved itself to investors. Its revenue has more than doubled since the year before its listing, while its losses shrank by more than half and the business became cash-flow positive. The stock has increased more than sixfold since the IPO, giving the company a market value of about $22 billion.

Dropbox, whose users store and share files online through its cloud service, could be given more leeway because it’s already achieved a favorable financial profile while private. The San Francisco-based company is cash-flow positive and edging toward a net profit, while showing revenue growth of more than 30 percent last year to $1.1 billion, according to its latest pre-IPO filing.

“It is a very impressive set of operating metrics,” said Neeraj Agrawal, general partner at tech-focused investment firm Battery Ventures, which has also invested in household-goods retailer Wayfair Inc. and software maker Marketo Inc. “You’ve got an environment where there are not a lot of high growth IPOs that are coming out and there’s a lot of investor demand in cloud.”

Strong Demand

Demand for the IPO has already been high, prompting Wednesday’s 10 percent increase in the marketed share price range -- an unusual move for large technology IPOs. While more than $12 billion in stock has been sold in U.S. listings this year, up by a third from the same period in 2017, technology companies have been largely absent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cloud-security company Zscaler Inc. was the only notable IPO out of Silicon Valley, raising $221 million this month.

Investors’ comfort with Dropbox’s books could help it avoid a flame-out like Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The money-losing meal-kit delivery company raised less than expected at a $2 billion valuation, 38 percent lower than its last private round. Its stock has tumbled another 79 percent since its June IPO to value the company at just $407 million.

Dropbox has also had more time to adjust to life in the spotlight. While Blue Apron was founded in 2012 and went public within five years, Dropbox co-founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi have had more than a decade to prepare for this moment.

Poster Child

During that time, the startup has found itself under scrutiny at several Silicon Valley inflection points, making it a fitting poster child for managing private versus public expectations.

The Valley was shook when mutual funds that had piled money into private companies started publicly posting changes to their in-house valuation calculations. Dropbox was one of the highest-profile examples, raising questions about the company’s worth: In 2015, Fidelity Investments and BlackRock Inc. wrote down the value of their investments in the company by at least 15 percent.

Dropbox -- with a gleaming chrome panda statue greeting visitors at its San Francisco headquarters and employee perks that include free meals from a chef who’s worked for Michelin-starred restaurants -- was once emblematic of startup excess. Critics assailed such young companies for collecting millions in private funding and prioritizing spending on millennial-baiting office bars and decor over turning a profit.

Since then, Dropbox took pains to focus its business and work toward profitability rather than simply pushing for growth at all costs. The company cut expenses and found its focus, growing to 500 million users storing and sharing files online through its cloud service. If anything, Dropbox’s time in the spotlight through the good and bad has given it an appreciation for the intense scrutiny of public markets.

The company is making its public market debut at a time when technology stocks have slipped out of favor. Facebook Inc. has dropped 10 percent over the past week as it acknowledged its mishandling of user data, while less-than-stellar earnings have driven others lower. The Cboe Volatility Index rose as much as 27 percent Thursday, the most since Feb. 5., as President Donald Trump announced about $50 billion of tariffs against China over intellectual property violations.

The scenario in which valuations always go “up and to the right is only manufactured in private markets,” Agrawal said, invoking a popular Silicon Valley phrase to describe exponential growth. “That’s not the reality being public.”