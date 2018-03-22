Japan’s Central Bank Is Halfway to Its Inflation Target

Japan’s key price indicator ticked up in February, putting the Bank of Japan halfway to its goal of 2 percent inflation. Yet a surging yen and the risk of a global trade war threaten the central bank’s progress.

Highlights Consumer prices, excluding fresh food, rose 1 percent in February from a year earlier (estimate 1 percent).

Stripping out fresh food and energy, prices climbed 0.5 percent (estimate 0.5 percent).

Overall prices gained 1.5 percent (estimate 1.5 percent)

Key Takeaways

Despite the pickup in the BOJ’s key price gauge, inflation remains far from the central bank’s target, and the yen gaining 7 percent this year has raised the risk of price gains stalling. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeatedly underscored this month that the central bank will continue with “powerful” monetary easing, even as the BOJ’s global peers continue to tighten policy.

What our economist says ... "A continued pickup in Japan’s inflation in February reflects building pressures from the positive output gap. A headwind from yen strength though, is likely to impede progress, keeping the core gauge around 1 percent year on year into 3Q -- only halfway to the Bank of Japan’s target."

Yuki Masujima, Bloomberg Economics

Economist views

"What’s creating headaches at the BOJ is the yen," said Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at Okasan Securities Co. and former head of BOJ’s price-statistics division. "It’s been strengthening and threatening to weaken inflationary pressures."

There is a chance core inflation will sag in the second quarter because of the yen and oil prices, Atago said. "I think it’s too early to be optimistic.".

“For now the impact of rising trade protectionism on the Japanese economy is probably limited, with the strengthening yen the biggest concern, said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and a former BOJ official.

"What we have to see is how this will escalate," Nishioka said. "If the targeted goods widen to other products like cars, the significance of this for Japan’s economy would go up to a totally different level."

Other details