When Zuckerberg Speaks, He Needs to Start With a Plan of Action

After days of deafening silence, Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak publicly on the Cambridge Analytica data crisis -- to the relief of investors who have hammered the company’s stock and the analysts who say his reticence is damping optimism over the social network’s ad business. Job one will be outlining a concrete action plan.

Already, the Facebook Inc. chief executive officer has been criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic for not speaking sooner. Whatever he says, it’ll be difficult to achieve his goal of re-establishing trust with Facebook’s users, especially if he relies merely on soothing words, said James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt & Co.

Facebook has “little room to remedy perceptions,” Cakmak said.

Here’s a look at what else he needs to communicate, according to analysts and advertising experts:

We’re Sorry

Jason Kint, the CEO of Digital Content Next, concurs that the company needs to have very clear idea of what it will do. He also says Zuckerberg must admit wholeheartedly that Facebook screwed up. That means explaining that the company is “coming back with a real plan to be a leader across the industry in data protection, in line with consumer expectations.”

Recognize Facebook’s Power

When confronted over the prospect that disinformation spread via Facebook might have swayed voters in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Zuckerberg was initially incredulous. “Personally, I think the idea that fake news on Facebook, of which it’s a very small amount of the content, influenced the election in any way, I think is a pretty crazy idea,” he said the day after Donald Trump was elected.

In light of the Cambridge Analytica data snafu, Zuckerberg will need to strike a different tone, Cakmak said. He’ll need to recognize Facebook’s power in the world and realize that the public furor over Cambridge Analytica is more broadly related to declining trust in the social network. “What’s taking place is a reckoning of the public’s understanding of Facebook’s business model,” Cakmak said.

Be Clear on What Facebook Knows -- And What It Doesn’t

It will be hard for Facebook to answer one of the most urgent questions: Whether Cambridge Analytica still has data on some 50 million Facebook users. Facebook asked the advertising consultancy to delete that information trove, and Cambridge Analytica said in 2015 that it complied with the request. Reports from the New York Times and the Observer over the weekend said the data wasn’t deleted, setting off the current firestorm.

But Facebook hasn’t completed an independent audit to figure out if that’s true. That’s why Zuckerberg waited so long to speak, according to people familiar with the matter.

Still, Facebook has an opportunity to be transparent with the public about what it does know, said Aaron Shapiro, the CEO of the advertising agency, Huge.

Reassure Users on Privacy

Last quarter, Facebook suffered a first-ever decline in users in North America, its biggest market. The current crisis has prompted scores of users to say publicly that they’re also parting ways with the social network. Facebook can’t afford a mass defection, and it needs to outline concrete ways it will bolster privacy protections and safeguard users’ information, Shapiro said. “It’s really about what they’re doing moving forward to make sure that consumers have confidence that they’re responsibly managing data,” he said. “Advertisers want data and privacy and all these things to be handled in a responsible way.”

Will it work? Investors appear to have some confidence. After a two-day slide of more than 9 percent, Facebook shares ticked up Wednesday on reports of Zuckerberg’s plans to speak.