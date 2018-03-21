U.K. Wage Growth Accelerates, Signaling Squeeze Is Ending

U.K. wages are rising at their fastest pace since the end of 2016, signaling the yearlong squeeze on living standards is coming to an end.

Basic wage growth accelerated to 2.6 percent in the three months through January, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, while faster increases may also lie ahead.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is expected to announce later that more than a million National Health Service workers will get a 6.5 percent pay rise over the next three years -- spelling an end of the longstanding cap on public-sector pay rises -- while a 4.4 percent increase in the minimum wage is also due to come into effect in April.

The brighter outlook is good news for households, whose spending power has been eroded by sterling-induced price increases since the 2016 Brexit referendum. With the inflation rate dropping to 2.7 percent in February and predicted to keep falling, economists say a return to real wage growth is in sight. Including bonuses, wage growth accelerated to 2.8 percent, the most since 2015.

The report also showed the employment rate returned to a record high and the jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent to match the lowest since 1975. The figures underscore the tightness of the labor market, with surveys suggesting recruitment difficulties and past inflation are forcing firms to pay higher rates during the key period for wage bargaining.

The lack of spare capacity in the economy is expected to prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates in May to head off a buildup of home-grown inflation. Policy makers will announce their latest decision at noon on Thursday.

The pound jumped after the data, climbing 0.5 percent to $1.4067 as of 10:35 a.m. in London.

Record Employment

The number of people in work rose a larger-than-expected 168,000 between November and January to a record high 32.2 million. Unemployment rose by 24,000, but the increase was due to the participation rate rising to a record. Inactivity -- people neither in work nor looking for a job -- fell by 136,000, the most since 2012.

Basic pay growth was fastest in the private sector in the latest three months, up 2.7 percent. In February alone, total wages rose 2.8 percent on the year.