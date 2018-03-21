May’s Government to Lift Pay Cap for National Health Service Staff

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is to lift the cap on pay for staff in the National Health Service, a move that would cost the government 3 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) over three years.

The deal is likely to see an average pay rise of around 3 percent in the next financial year, 2 percent the following year and 1 percent the year after that. Officials from the different unions representing NHS staff will meet in London on Wednesday to sign off on the agreement, said a person familiar with the talks who asked not to be named because they’re private.

Since 2010, the Conservatives have been holding down public sector pay in an effort to reduce the deficit. That proved a problem in the 2017 election, when May came under pressure after telling a nurse who was complaining about her income that there was “no magic money tree.”

The government’s offer had originally been contingent on staff giving up a day off in return, the Guardian reported, but that demand has now been dropped.