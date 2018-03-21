‘Trading Places’ Inspired It, Now the Winklevoss Twins Beckon It

A U.K. fintech firm named after one of Eddie Murphy’s early movies has hooked up with crypto royalty.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc -- whose name is a reference to the 1983 film ‘Trading Places’ starring Murphy and Dan Aykroyd -- signed a pact with Gemini Exchange, the crypto trading platform run by the billionaire Winklevoss twins. The agreement will allow Beeks clients to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum through Gemini, according to a statement Wednesday.

Glasgow, Scotland-based Beeks, which facilitates automated trading in forex and futures, sought a secure trading venue for cryptocurrencies following an increase in client demand, Chief Executive Officer Gordon McArthur said by phone.

“Gemini is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that are regulated and doing things properly,” McArthur said. “This allows our institutional clients to connect to the exchange directly and get a proper equity exchange-like experience.”

Beeks debuted on the London Stock Exchange in November with a market capitalization of about 23 million pounds ($32.4 million). Its value increased to about 30.5 million pounds on Wednesday as the stock gained as much as 6 percent, making it the best-performing technology stock of the six that listed in the U.K. capital last year.

McArthur says the Gemini deal is a stepping stone in the company’s growth. “Lots and lots of our clients have been asking us to provide a low latency source of crypto liquidity and this partnership allows us to do it,” he said.

The company’s reference to Clarence Beeks, an inside-trading antagonist in ‘Trading Places’, “is not something I like to admit,” McArthur said, adding that many of the company’s other projects also have names referring to the movie.

One of Beeks Financial’s partner portals is called Winthorpe -- a homage to the character Louis Winthorpe III who was played by Aykroyd.