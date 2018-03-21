Probability of Four or More 2018 Fed Hikes Hits New High: Chart

By
Matthew Boesler

Investors’ biggest question for Federal Reserve officials Wednesday will probably be answered before new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell even takes the stage for his first press conference at 2:30 p.m. in Washington. A half hour before that, the central bank will publish its new interest-rate projections, and the market is signaling there’s a chance that the median estimate for the number of rate increases this year may move up to four, from three: The chances of four or more hikes are now about one in three, a new high, according to fed funds futures.

