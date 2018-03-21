Powell ‘Carefully Considering’ More Frequent Press Conferences

Powell says he has made no final decision on the topic

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that he is “going to be carefully considering” adding more policy-meeting press conferences to the current calendar of four per year.

“I have not made a decision,” Powell said Wednesday at his first press conference in Washington after he and the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point.

“My colleagues and I are committed to communicating as clearly as possible,” he added. “I would want to think very carefully about it and make sure that no one would take more frequent press conferences as a signal of the path of policy.”

The FOMC meets eight times a year. At four of those meetings, officials prepare forecasts for publication, and the chairman holds a press conference 30 minutes after the decision is published.