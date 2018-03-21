Police Release Video of Fatal Uber Autonomous Car Collision

Investigators are seen at the scene of a fatal accident involving a self driving Uber car in Tempe, Ariz. on March 19.

Police in Tempe, Arizona, released video on Wednesday of the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber car, providing a startling piece of evidence in a case that could shape laws and public perceptions around driverless vehicles.

In the video, a woman carries her bike into the middle of a dark street. The vehicle, a Volvo from Uber Technologies Inc. operated in autonomous mode, doesn’t appear to slow down. The video freezes as the car is about to collide with the woman, a 49-year-old named Elaine Herzberg.

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available.

The video also shows the view from the inside the vehicle. Uber’s safety driver, Rafael Vasquez, appears to look down at something off-camera in the moments before the collision. Police said they’re reviewing this detail as part of the investigation.

“The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine’s loved ones,” Uber said in an emailed statement. “Our cars remain grounded, and we’re assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Tempe this week to collect evidence on the fatal incident. Tempe police are also investigating and plan to submit the case to the county attorney’s office, which will determine if anyone was at fault.