Mnuchin Says He’ll Host Global Talks Next Month on Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, front row second right, stands during a judiciary event before the Supreme Court in Caracas on Feb. 14, 2018.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will meet with counterparts from the European Union, Canada, the U.K. and many Latin American countries in Washington in April to coordinate efforts to tighten economic pressure on Venezuela.

“We are having discussions with the EU about them putting sanctions and matching our sanctions,” Mnuchin said Wednesday at a press conference in Santiago after a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera. “I think that’s very important that they come along and we have a united front.”

President Donald Trump on Monday banned U.S. purchases of a cryptocurrency the Venezuela government is rolling out, as part of the campaign to pressure President Nicolas Maduro

Mnuchin said he took part in a session on Venezuela with representatives of the European Union, the U.K., Canada, Japan and some Latin American nations at a meeting this week of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major industrialized nations.

He said he hoped to continue the discussions when in Washington on the sidelines of meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.