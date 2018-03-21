Finland’s Prime Minister Lambasts ‘Short-Sighted’ Trump Trade Policy

Juha Sipila at the prime minister's official residence at Kesaranta in Helsinki, on March 20.

The trade war being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump is a “short-sighted” move that has small economies particularly worried.

That’s according to the prime minister of Finland, Juha Sipila. He’s a self-made multi-millionaire who earned his fortune in an industry that ultimately succumbed to globalization.

In an interview in Helsinki, Sipila said Trump’s import tariffs “are guided by an old-fashioned and short-sighted view of building competitiveness.” He also said it’s increasingly clear that Europe is on a very different path. “There are occasional bouts of protectionist views in the European debate, but we agree on the big picture.”

The prime minister, who leads a center-right market-friendly coalition in the northernmost euro nation, amassed his fortune manufacturing parts for telecommunications equipment in the 1990s. His first major success was a company that made radio frequency components for telecoms networks. Since then, most of the production of such components has shifted to Asia, particularly to China.

“I was in the telecommunications industry when it opened up to competition, and the countries that embraced the competition -- Finland included -- saw the industry thrive the longest,” Sipila said.

Trump has blamed globalization for the loss of American jobs and the income inequality that has ensued, and pointed to China as a key culprit in undermining the sustainability of what were once thriving industries in the U.S.

Finland has borne several blows from globalization. The country witnessed the demise of Nokia Oyj’s consumer electronics business over the past decade, as Apple Inc. roundly beat it in the business of making state-of-the-art mobile phones. But Nokia has re-emerged as a network provider, and Finland is home to a healthy tech start-up scene.

Sipila says Finland’s experience shows the only way to respond to global competition is to get better. “If costs, say labor costs, begin to matter too much in any given industry, then we need to find something new to replace that,” he said. “In the long-term, competitiveness comes from know-how.”