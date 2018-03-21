Mexican Peso, Loonie Rally on Auto Olive Branch in Nafta Talks

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar rallied Wednesday after the U.S. reportedly compromised on one of the most contentious issues in North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The Trump administration dropped a demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico for export to the U.S. contain at least 50 percent U.S. content, the Globe and Mail reported, citing people with knowledge of the talks. The peso led gains among the world’s major currencies, while the loonie was the leader among G-10 currencies against the dollar.

Word that the U.S. is backing away from one of the key Nafta sticking points may be the clearest sign yet that the U.S. is easing its initial hard-line stance. That bodes well for the talks, said Credit Agricole foreign-exchange strategist Vassili Serebriakov.

“This is a very positive sign for Nafta negotiations. Auto rules of origin has been one of the most sticky issues,” said Serebriakov. “It shows for the first time flexibility on the U.S. side, which means other issues could be resolved as well.”

In particular, that could benefit the Canadian dollar, which remains the worst-performing G-10 currency this year. Progress on Nafta should have “hawkish implications” for the Bank of Canada, which has repeatedly cited escalating trade tensions as a risk, according to Serebriakov.

Concern about a breakdown in negotiations over the $1 trillion trade deal weighed on the peso throughout 2017. The currency began to rebound in January and is the best-performing emerging-market currency this year as investors shift their focus away from trade and toward the upcoming Mexican presidential election.

While most investors expect a benign end to Nafta talks, for some, it’s too early to tell.

"If this paves the way for a deal to be done relatively soon and for the uncertainty around Nafta to finally be resolved, it could provide a more sustainable boost for the peso," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. "However, if instead that uncertainty persists, it will likely just end up being a temporary boost."