Macron's Resolve Faces First Big Test From French Unions

French President Emmanuel Macron is about to face the first major strikes after almost a year in office, testing his resolve over plans to expand competition and cut benefits at the once-vaunted state rail network.

Air traffic controllers, workers on the Paris transit system and school teachers will stage walkouts on Thursday, while labor unions plan to protest in the capital against changes at SNCF, the indebted national railroad. It’ll be the first gauge of public support for unions ahead of a planned 36 days of strikes at SNCF starting early April.

“A big mobilization would give trade unions some momentum in their standoff with the government and could embolden them to stand their ground in the months ahead,” said Antonio Barroso, managing director for Europe at Teneo Intelligence.

Read more: France’s once-vaunted trains are Macron’s biggest challenge yet

With unions and the opposition divided, Macron has pushed through a liberalization of France’s labor code and cut taxes on capital in his first year in office. Next, he’s planning to overhaul jobless benefits, simplify France’s retirement systems and streamline parliamentary procedures.

Taking on the 74,000 workers at the SNCF, which transports about 5 million people a day, may be different. Under the changes proposed by Macron, future hires at the railroad won’t have the job security, early retirement and special pensions of existing workers, and train lines will be opened to competition.

By Decree

“The new railroad pact is to prepare this great company for the coming of competition, and to improve the daily transport of millions of French people,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Tuesday on France Inter radio. “It’s not in the street but through negotiations that we’ll advance.”

The four unions planning the strikes also are angered by the government’s decision to impose the changes by decree. Union leaders say planned consultations on the details are just window dressing.

Less than half of high-speed trains and as few as a quarter of regular inter-city services will run normally on Thursday, SNCF CEO Guillaume Pepy said on RTL radio on Wednesday. The French civil aviation authority forecast 30 percent of flights from Paris airports will be canceled, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Macron was elected on his not-left-nor-right reforms agenda, and to have a different approach to unions, with more dialogue,” said Bruno Cautres, a professor at SciencesPo in Paris. “The trouble is, his policies tilt more toward the conservative side, and he has imposed decisions on those he promised to consult. This strike could be telling.”

Public Sentiment

The rail strikes threaten to disrupt school holidays in April and several long weekends in May. Separately, Air France pilots have called for strikes March 23 and 30 over a salary dispute.

While two months of transportation strikes in 1995 forced the government to scrap plans to raise the retirement age and cut welfare spending, Macron may have shifting public attitudes on his side.

Strikes at SNCF have only 34 percent support and 65 percent of the French say the proposed reforms are positive, according to an Elabe poll published March 16. A Harris Interactive poll last month suggested 69 percent are in favor of ending the special status of SNCF workers.

“Macron will surely be betting that a prolonged transport strike might eventually turn the public against the unions and force them to give up,” Barroso said.