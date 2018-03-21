Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge AnalyticaBy
A Facebook Inc. user sued the social network and a data research firm that played a role in the election of President Donald Trump alleging that her privacy was violated.
Lauren Price, a citizen of Maryland, sued the companies Tuesday in San Jose, California, federal court on behalf of other U.S. Facebook users who were targeted through Cambridge Analytica’s unauthorized use of data obtained through the social network.
