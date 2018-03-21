Facebook Is Blacklisted at Nordea's Sustainable Investment Unit

The biggest bank in the Nordic region will no longer let its sustainable investment unit buy more stock in Facebook Inc.

Nordea Bank AB has decided to “quarantine” Facebook investments in the asset management unit, “given the high-level revelations and the turmoil surrounding the company with a strong public backlash,” head of sustainable finance, Sasja Beslik, wrote on Twitter. He also cited the “overhanging threat of increasing regulation of the platforms” and the European Union’s new data protection rules.

Facebook is at the center of a political and market storm after it emerged that the social network provider released the personal data of 50 million users to an analytics firm that helped elect U.S. President Donald Trump. Facebook was sued in a San Francisco federal court on Tuesday by shareholders in a class action on allegations they suffered losses after the revelations.

Nordea’s sustainable investing arm is part of the bank’s $400 billion wealth management unit. Snorre Storset, who runs the business, said earlier this week the Nordea unit is hiring.

Facebook’s plight has wiped about $60 billion off the stock’s value. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to address employees on Friday. He has also been called on to respond to political demands for clarification. A representative from the U.K. parliament said Zuckerberg needs to explain the “catastrophic failure of process.” The European Parliament has sent a similar invitation.

Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg haven’t yet spoken publicly about the data leak.

