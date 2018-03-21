Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored

An former Facebook Inc. employee has told British lawmakers that his concerns about lax data-protection policies at the company were ignored by senior executives.

Sandy Parakilas was giving evidence to the U.K. parliament committee investigating the impact of social media on recent elections via video link Wednesday.

Sandy Parakilas appeared before the the U.K. parliament committee via video link on March 21. Photographer: PA via AP

"I made a map of the various data vulnerabilities of the Facebook platform," he said. "I included lists of bad actors and potential bad actors," he said, "and said here’s some of the things these people could be doing and here’s what’s at risk."

When asked by the committee if any of those executives were still at the company, Parakilas said they were, but declined to name them in public. He said he would "follow up" with the committee with the names.

"I don’t know that Mark Zuckerberg would have been aware of specifically what I’d said," he added, referring to the company’s chief executive officer.

Parakilas, who worked as a platform operations manager at Facebook from 2011 to 2012 according to his LinkedIn profile, earlier told a British newspaper that he had warned senior executives at the company about how its data protection policies posed a risk of breach.

“My concerns were that all of the data that left Facebook servers to developers could not be monitored by Facebook,” Parakilas told the Guardian in a story published Tuesday. He said Facebook could have prevented the Cambridge Analytica breach.

He told the parliamentary committee Wednesday that he believed the security team at Facebook to be "very, very good," but that the concern he was "was that they’d allowed people to get all this data on people who hadn’t really authorized it, and it was personally identifiable data."

Zuckerberg, who so far has remained silent on the issue, will speak publicly within 24 hours, according to a person familiar with the CEO’s plans.

He also faces the possibility of touring European parliaments to appease lawmakers. Damian Collins, head of a the parliament committee interviewing Parakilas, invited Zuckerberg on Tuesday to answer for a “catastrophic failure of process.” This was followed by an invitation from European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.