Facebook's Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect Data After Leak

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined some concrete steps the social network will take to protect user data, his first public response to the crisis over Cambridge Analytica’s access to information from the platform, Bloomberg News’ Sarah Frier reports.

He said the company will do three things:

Investigate all large apps that were allowed to get data not just on their own users, but on those users’ friends, before Facebook changed its policies in 2014, and ban any developers that don’t agree to an audit. The company will tell affected users if they find problems.

Remove developer access to data if someone hasn’t used that app in 3 months, and reduce the type of information the app gets when users sign in.

Work to make sure people understand who has access to their data, showing everyone a tool at the top of the News Feed in the next month, and making it easy to revoke permissions.

“I know it takes longer to fix all these issues than we’d like, but I promise you we’ll work through this and build a better service over the long term,” Zuckerberg said.