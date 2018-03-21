EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal

The European Union vowed to use all measures at its disposal in the wake of allegations that information on millions of Facebook Inc.’s users was scooped up without their consent.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said authorities will work together to investigate “what exactly happened and who should be blamed for what” in the wake of allegations that U.K.-based Cambridge Analytica kept information about tens of millions of the social network’s users that helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election.

Vera Jourova Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

“Facebook should have been much more careful,” Jourova told CNN in an interview late on Tuesday. The EU “is known for imposing quite drastic sanctions in such cases, and we will not hesitate to use this power.”

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has been urged to come answer questions by European Parliament head Antonio Tajani and Damian Collins, head of a U.K. parliament committee investigating the impact of social media on recent elections, over a "catastrophic failure of process.”

EU privacy watchdogs on Wednesday vowed to collaborate in getting to the bottom of the “very serious allegation with far-reaching consequences.”

Regulators worldwide are examining whether data on millions of Facebook users was illegally held by Cambridge Analytica after it was obtained from a researcher who shared the data without the social network’s permission. According to published news reports, Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan created a personality-analysis app that was used by 270,000 Facebook users, who in turn gave the app permission to access data on themselves and their friends, ultimately exposing a network of 50 million.