Deutsche Bank Tempers DWS IPO Price Target With Narrower Range

Deutsche Bank AG is set to sell shares in its asset management division DWS near the middle of the proposed price range as it approaches the conclusion of the initial public offering.

The lender narrowed the range to between 32 euros ($39.30) and 33 euros apiece, it said in a statement Wednesday, and had sought as much as 36 euros a share. The books are covered throughout the new range and will close Thursday at 2 p.m. CET, it said. DWS may now be valued at as much as 6.6 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank is seeking to sell as much as 25 percent of DWS in the IPO, with the first trading day slated for Friday. The lender’s chief executive officer, John Cryan, announced the IPO plan twelve months ago as part of a larger restructuring, saying that a public listing will give greater flexibility to the unit, led by Nicolas Moreau. A large chunk of the shares will be bought by two investors, Nippon Life Insurance and Tikehau.

Deutsche Bank is offering 40 million DWS shares, with the option to sell a further 10 million shares if there’s sufficient demand. It initially set a price range of 30 euros to 36 euros.