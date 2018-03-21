Dollar Down, Asia Stocks Mixed on Less Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

The dollar extended losses and Asian stocks eked out modest gains as traders assessed the implications of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision alongside global trade, with President Donald Trump set to announce about $50 billion of tariffs against China over intellectual-property violations on Thursday.

Stock benchmarks inched higher in Japan, rose in South Korea, and edged lower in Australia. The greenback sank as the Fed did not suggest that it was leaning toward four rate hikes this year, as some had expected, and it kept its inflation forecasts little changed. The yen was the strongest of the Group-of-10 currencies. The U.S. 10-year yield maintained losses while yields on two-year U.S. Treasuries, which are more sensitive to changes in Fed policy than longer-debt, dropped the most since early February.

Federal Reserve officials, meeting for the first time under Chairman Jerome Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook. Policy makers continued to project a total of three increases this year and saw rates at 3.4 percent in 2020, up from 3.1 percent in December, according to the median estimate.

“Generally speaking the meeting was slightly dovish compared to what most market participants were expecting,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “A rate hike was certain, but lack of upward movement in the 2018 ‘dots’ left investors who were looking for a hawkish outcome unsatisfied.”

Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks about the central bank’s decision. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil rose after inventories in the U.S. dropped for the first time in a month, catching traders off guard. The Australian dollar lost momentum after the unemployment rate climbed. The kiwi dollar was little changed after New Zealand central bank held interest rates at a record low and indicated it doesn’t expect to raise them anytime soon.

Here are some key events on the schedule for the remainder of this week:

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Thursday. Attention will be on language and the odds for a May hike, now seen as increasingly likely.

Philippines monetary policy decision is due Thursday.

Euro area flash PMIs come Thursday as well as Germany’s IFO gauge of business confidence.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1 percent and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 0.3 percent as of 9:46 a.m. Tokyo time.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.3 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7 percent.

Futures on the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index added less than 0.1 percent after the underlying gauge fell 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent after dropping 0.9 percent.

The yen advanced 0.4 percent to 105.67 per dollar.

The euro gained 0.2 percent to $1.2364.

The pound bought $1.4163, up 0.2 percent.

The Australian dollar fell 0.1 percent to 77.62 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.87 percent, while two-year yields held at 2.30 percent after dropping five basis points.

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 2.71 percent.

Commodities