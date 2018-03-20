Self-Driving Startup Temporarily Halts Tests on Boston Roads

Self-driving startup NuTonomy halted its pilot tests on Boston’s public roads after city officials requested a pause following the death of a pedestrian struck by a self-driving Uber Technologies Inc. vehicle in Tempe, Arizona.

“We are working with City of Boston officials to ensure that our automated vehicle pilots continue to adhere to high standards of safety. We have complied with the City of Boston’s request to temporarily halt autonomous vehicle testing on public roads,” a NuTonomy spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Gina Fiandaca, Commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, had asked companies testing driverless cars in Boston to take a break after the Uber accident.

“As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily asked NuTonomy and Optimus Ride to pause their autonomous vehicle testing programs on public streets in Boston,” Fiandaca said in an emailed statement. “The Boston Transportation Department will be working with both companies to review their safety procedures to ensure that each program can move forward.”

Optimus Ride did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Aptiv Plc -- previously Delphi Automotive Plc -- bought NuTonomy for $450 million late last year.