Yankees and Red Sox Are Close to Deal for June 2019 London Series

Details for series at London Stadium still must be worked out

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are nearing an agreement to play a two-game, regular season series in London in June 2019, according to people familiar with the matter.

The series would be played at London Stadium, the main facility for the 2012 Olympics, said the people, who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Details still need to be ironed out.

Officials for Major League Baseball and the teams didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Among the biggest U.S. sports, baseball is the only one that hasn’t yet played in Europe, though it has periodically staged games in Japan, Australia and Mexico. The Red Sox began the 2008 season with a pair of games against the Oakland Athletics in Tokyo; the Yankees played their 2004 opener there against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The most recent collective bargaining agreement between owners and players, which was ratified in 2016, includes a commitment to multiple international destinations. London was the only city named.