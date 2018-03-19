Why More Than Just the AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is on Trial

For decades, U.S. antitrust enforcers have worried mostly about mergers between direct competitors that might lead to higher consumer prices. They’ve been less bothered by deals between companies that are in related businesses but that don’t compete directly. That could be changing, if the Justice Department prevails in a trial that began this week. While the federal government is seeking only to block the $85 billion merger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc., the shift in enforcement raises the possibility that similar types of combinations could hit a roadblock, slowing down the pace of dealmaking.

1. What are the different types of mergers?

Horizontal and vertical. In the horizontal kind, a company buys one of its competitors. Imagine if Toyota Motor Corp. bought General Motors Co., or Apple Inc. acquired Samsung Electronics Co. These are the types of deals that have raised antitrust worries in the past. Vertical deals, on the other hand, unite companies that operate at different levels of production or distribution, as is the case with AT&T and Time Warner. Think of Toyota or Apple buying one of their many parts suppliers. These deals don’t increase concentration in an industry because they don’t combine head-to-head rivals.

2. Why the new worry about vertical mergers?

In theory, they can make a company more efficient by giving it cost advantages over rivals. Those lower costs can be passed on to customers in the form of lower prices. Yet vertical deals also can threaten competition by, for example, giving a company the power to raise the operating costs of its rivals.

3. What’s the problem with the AT&T deal?

Depends who you ask. The Justice Department claims AT&T could charge higher rates for, say, Time Warner’s HBO, which produces the "Game of Thrones" series. That would push up costs for rival distributors such as Dish Network Corp., which presumably would pass on those higher costs to its customers. An economist hired by the Justice Department says it could mean $36 million a month, or $436 million a year, in higher customer bills. AT&T says that is minuscule -- about 45 cents a month per subscriber -- and that its calculations show consumers would pay less. AT&T also sees the combination of its distribution networks with Time Warner’s content as pro-competitive, allowing it to go toe-to-toe with Silicon Valley giants such as Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

4. Why is this coming up now?

Enforcers have long recognized that vertical deals can present a host of problems that harm competition. It’s just that they tended to fix them through settlements in which companies agreed to restrictions on how they would conduct business in the future. When Comcast Corp. bought NBCUniversal in 2011 -- a vertical deal that united Comcast’s distribution with NBCUniversal’s content -- Comcast agreed to dozens of conditions. Many had to do with content licensing to address the government’s view that Comcast would be able to harm online-video rivals like Netflix or Amazon by raising the cost of content or withholding it altogether. President Donald Trump’s Justice Department views those kinds of fixes skeptically, a stance welcomed by those who say the conditions don’t work.

5. Why don’t enforcers like horizontal deals?

They potentially give an acquirer market power, depending on the shape of the industry. By taking out a competitor, the buyer may be able to raise prices on its own or in coordination with the remaining players. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have successfully challenged many of these types of deals. For example, the Justice Department in early 2017 stopped two health-insurance mergers -- Anthem Inc.’s proposed takeover of Cigna Corp. and Aetna Inc.’s deal with Humana Inc.

6. What other mergers might draw extra scrutiny?

CVS Health Corp.’s $68 billion bid for Aetna Inc., also a vertical merger, could be next in the Justice Department’s crosshairs. It has the potential to reshape how Americans receive health care by uniting CVS’s pharmacies and drop-in clinics with an insurer. The companies say the deal would make basic care more convenient and less costly, but there’s also the risk that CVS might steer Aetna’s insured members to its pharmacies whether or not they live or work near one. Similar issues could arise in yet another vertical health-care deal, the proposed $54 billion merger of insurer Cigna Corp. and drug-benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co.

7. What about the Disney deal?

Walt Disney Co.’s $52.4 billion acquisition of many 21st Century Fox Inc. assets is mostly a horizontal combination. But it raises some of the same concerns the Justice Department has with the AT&T-Time Warner deal. By combining its ESPN network with Fox’s 22 regional cable networks devoted to sports, Disney could force distributors to buy bigger bundles of content, for example. That would hurt rivals such as Dish Network’s Sling TV that are only interested in individual channels.

8. What’s behind the new activism?

Trump’s antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, has thrown out the playbook for resolving antitrust concerns in vertical deals. Days before suing AT&T and Time Warner, Delrahim criticized the behavioral settlements that enforcers have used to set requirements on how a company operates. Such conditions mean that the government must become a roving regulator to closely monitor a company’s affairs, he said. These settlements are hard to enforce, eventually expire and ultimately aren’t a real fix for competition problems, Delrahim told antitrust lawyers in Washington. He’s testing that view on the AT&T-Time Warner deal: Instead of negotiating a behavioral fix, he’s seeking the sale of Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting unit or DirecTV, AT&T’s satellite-TV operator.

9. Does this mean big is bad -- again?

Delrahim’s preference for asset sales over behavioral fixes raises the bar for getting vertical deals approved. But analyzing whether antitrust is entering a new era is made tougher by politics. The Time Warner lawsuit has sparked speculation that the decision to block the deal wasn’t motivated by antitrust concerns but by Trump’s disdain for CNN, part of Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting unit. No evidence has emerged that Trump interfered in the review, but Delrahim will have to establish a longer track record to quell doubts about his approach to vertical mergers.

