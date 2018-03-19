Uber Increases Loan Offering as Investors Downplay Bad News

Uber Technologies Inc. is borrowing more than it originally planned in the U.S. leveraged loan market, where a decision by the ride-hailing company to halt autonomous vehicle tests following a fatality isn’t deterring investor demand.

The company on Monday said it’s boosting the size of a proposed loan that will fuel growth to $1.5 billion from $1.25 billion. Potential lenders said their decision to lend won’t be impacted by the accident, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While Uber is tapping a very receptive loan market, where investors are eager to buy new deals, it’s also luring lenders with an almost $54 billion valuation that makes it the biggest venture-backed technology enterprise without a stock listing. Uber also tightened a March 22 deadline for lenders to commit to the loan to a day earlier, said the people, who asked not to be identified citing lack of authorization to speak publicly.

The lure of the high valuation is also giving investors enough comfort to push aside concerns that Uber burns more cash than it generates. Uber posted negative adjusted pro-forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, of $2.2 billion last year, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Uber is offering loan investors a higher-than-average yield on its proposed loan. At 4.25 percentage point to 4.5 percentage point over the London interbank offered rate, the interest rate on the $1.5 billion loan is more than what the company pays on its first leveraged loan issued in 2016.

The financing is self-led by Uber, which is atypical as companies usually hire a bank to arrange loan deals. Morgan Stanley was the lead arranger on Uber’s $1.15 billion loan deal from 2016.

— With assistance by Eric Newcomer