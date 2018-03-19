Turkish Embassy in Denmark Attacked With Firebombs

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen

 Photographer: Mathias Oegendal/AFP via Getty Images

Helsinki (AP) -- Danish police say they are searching at least two people suspected of attacking the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen with firebombs.

Henrik Moll, head of Copenhagen police, told reporters Monday that no one was injured in the early morning attack that caused minor damage to the exterior of the embassy building.

He said patrolling police officers partly witnessed the incident and saw two people fleeing from the scene. A criminal investigation has been launched into the matter.

Danish media reported the bombs were apparently Molotov cocktails.

