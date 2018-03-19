Trump Promises ‘Major News Conference’ on U.S. Drug Prices

President Donald Trump said he’ll hold a news conference in about a month on drug prices, and his health secretary said the administration will seek discounts from “middlemen” in the industry.

“We pay as a country so much more for drugs because of the drug lobbies and other reasons, and the complexity of distribution which is basically another term for saying, ‘how do we get more money,”’ Trump said during a speech on the opioid epidemic in New Hampshire. “And if you compare our drug prices to other countries in the world, in some cases it’s many times higher for the exact same pill or whatever it is in the exact same package made in the exact same plant.”

“We’re going to change that,” he said. “Watch what’s going to happen.”

He called Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to the stage to briefly discuss the administration’s plan. Azar didn’t elaborate on which “middlemen” the government will target, but drugmakers have blamed pharmacy benefit managers, who handle medicine claims for insurers and employers, for increasing prices.