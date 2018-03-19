Stocks Drop in Asia as Tech Rout Adds to Pressures: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia fell, following U.S. equities lower after a sell-off in technology shares bruised trader sentiment before a key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Equities fell from Japan to Australia and technology stocks were the biggest drag on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. U.S. shares slumped as the best performing sector this year was roiled by reports of a Facebook Inc. data breach and Apple Inc. efforts to develop its own screens. After the bell, Oracle Corp. reported sales that underwhelmed investors and Nasdaq futures remained lower. Currencies were steady along with 10-year Treasury yields.

The tech sell-off, that began in Asia on Monday and deepened during the Europe and U.S. sessions, sent jitters through equity markets at the start of a busy week that culminates in the first U.S. interest rate decision under new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Read more on what to expect from the Fed this week

Powell has hinted to investors that he’s open to lifting the policy rate four times this year, rather than the three currently reflected in dot-plot forecasts. Some on Wall Street expect the median projection to rise to four at Wednesday’s meeting, while others say there will be no change following a round of mediocre data and policy makers’ stated intentions to move gradually.

“There is a great deal of nervousness at the moment,” said Mitul Kotecha, TD Securities senior emerging-markets strategist, told Bloomberg TV. “Risk aversions seems to be creeping higher in general and could weigh on markets in the very near term. ”

Michael Shaoul of Marketfield Asset Management discusses the outlook for technology stocks. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar traded near a three-month low even as the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from its March meeting highlighted improvement in the domestic economy. The pound added to gains triggered by a deal between the U.K. and the EU on the transition agreement for the period immediately after Brexit. Oil traded around $62 a barrel and gold was little changed.

Here are some key calendar events coming up this week:

The Fed decision and Powell’s news conference come on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Thursday. Attention will be on language and the odds for a May hike.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House this week as part of a U.S. visit.

Company earnings scheduled for this week include Tencent, FedEx, Porsche, Hermes, PetroChina and Nike.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7 percent and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average slid 0.9 percent as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.5 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index retreated 0.8 percent.

Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were flat and Nasdaq contracts lost 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.4 percent the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.8 percent on Monday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.

The euro rose less than 0.1 percent to $1.2345 after climbing 0.4 percent on Monday.

The British pound added 0.1 percent to $1.4041 after its biggest increase in almost eight weeks.

The yen fell less than 0.1 percent to 106.16 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.85 percent.

Australia’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 2.69 percent.

Commodities