Steinhoff Considers Reduction of Stake in STAR Unit

Steinhoff International Holdings NV is considering the sale of part of a 58 billion rand ($4.8 billion) stake in its separately listed African operations as the crisis-hit retailer looks to shore up liquidity, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A disposal would follow the South African company’s sell-down of shareholdings in PSG Group Ltd. and KAP Industrial Ltd., which have raised more than $1.2 billion since an accounting scandal wiped 90 percent off Steinhoff’s share price. The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. is in talks with lenders about how to stay in business, and has sought to raise funds from non-core operations.

The sale of shares in Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd. would come via an accelerated bookbuild, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are still private. The move is yet to be approved by South Africa’s financial regulator and may yet be abandoned, they said. The 77 percent stake is too large to be sold in one go and the company will initially look to offload a small portion, according to the people.

Steinhoff has announced plans to refinance or redeem debt financing within the South African operations and is considering its options of how to pursue that strategy, a spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions. STAR, as the African retailer is known, has agreed to gradually repay about 16 billion rand of debt owed to its parent and Chief Financial Officer Riaan Hanekom told shareholders last week that the process is far advanced.

Steinhoff spun off STAR into a separate listed company in September. STAR’s shares plunged alongside its parent when Steinhoff first reported the accounting irregularities in early December, though have since clawed back about half the initial 30 percent fall as investors acknowledge that the company’s own accounts have been audited and aren’t the focus of an ongoing probe by auditors at PwC.

STAR shares traded 2.9 percent lower at 21.90 rand at the close in Johannesburg on Monday, valuing the company at 76 billion rand. Steinhoff fell 4.1 percent by 5:17 p.m. in Frankfurt, where it moved its primary listing from the South African city in 2015.

— With assistance by Janice Kew