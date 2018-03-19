Pennsylvania Republicans Lose Late Push to Block Voting Map

A federal court backed Pennsylvania’s redrawn congressional voting map, making it likely that borders friendlier to Democrats will be in place for the midterm election as the party seeks to retake the U.S. House.

A panel of three federal judges on Monday denied a request from eight Republican congressmen and state politicians who sought to block the implementation of the revised map, which Pennsylvania’s highest court drew up after ruling the earlier borders had been put in place to favor Republicans. The Pennsylvania court had said the previous map violated the state constitution.

The panel said that it can’t grant the "extraordinary remedy" of blocking the state from conducting the 2018 election cycle in accordance with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s replacement map and use the 2011 map that was deemed to violate the constitution.

"The plaintiffs invite us to opine on the appropriate balance of power between the Commonwealth’s legislature and judiciary in redistricting matters, and then to pass judgment on the propriety of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s actions under the United States Constitution," the panel said. "These are things that, on the present record, we cannot do."

Pennsylvania High Court Orders Congressional Districts Redrawn

It’s unclear if there will be an appeal.

The Supreme Court is weighing a request by Pennsylvania Republicans to block the state court ruling and reinstate the previous map. Justice Samuel Alito rejected without comment an earlier Republican request in the case on Feb. 5, triggering the last-ditch suit in federal court.

The updated Pennsylvania map could give Democrats a boost as they seek to take control of the House in the November election. Republicans hold 13 of the 18 Pennsylvania seats after taking 54.1 percent of the vote in 2016.