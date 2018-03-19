May's Conservatives Face Worst-Ever Showing in London Local Vote

Theresa May’s Conservative Party faces its worst-ever showing in local elections in London this year, as the unpopularity of Brexit with the city’s younger and more international population weighs on the party.

On May 3, voters across England will choose representatives to their local councils. Of the more than 4,300 seats that are up for election, more than 1,800 are in London. In 2014, the Conservatives won 612 seats in the city. This year, experts expect them to lose at least 100 of those, which would take them below their previous record low of 519 seats, in 1994.

London Votes Opinion polls show Labour Party welL ahead of Theresa May's Conservatives Sources: YouGov via Tony Travers, London School of Economics

Recent elections have seen the opposition Labour Party’s performance in London diverge from its results in the rest of the country. In last year’s general election, it won 40 percent of the vote in the U.K., but 54 percent of the vote in London. According to Tony Travers, professor of politics at the London School of Economics, that reflects a widening demographic split.

‘More International’

“You’ve got different populations, with different interests, voting in a clearly different way,” he told reporters on Monday. “Londoners are younger, more international, more progressive.”

These voters are less likely to support Brexit, and more likely to support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. But they also create a problem for Labour: The more that it plays up to those London voters, the more it risks losing voters outside the capital.

Party 2014 Result

Highest (Year)

Lowest (Year)

Conservatives 612 1,438 (1968) 519 (1994) Labour 1,060 1,221 (1971) 350 (1968)

Overall, the Conservatives have been doing better in local elections than might be expected from a party in government. The usual pattern is for governing parties to lose council seats each year as voters use the elections to register protests at the national government. But in recent elections, the number of seats the Conservatives hold has gone up. That’s partly because Conservatives have benefited from the collapse of smaller parties, but it could also be partly related to Labour’s lower popularity outside London.

“There’s no question that for a party in opposition, Labour should be doing far, far better than they are,” Travers said. “They’re still trailing the Conservatives in England.”