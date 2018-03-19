China’s HNA Is Planning to Sell Properties Worth $2.2 Billion

HNA Group Co. is planning to sell properties including office buildings and hotels across China, according to people familiar with the matter, as the embattled conglomerate scrambles to repay its debts.

The buildings include Shanghai HNA Tower, Shanghai Yangtze International Enterprise Plaza and Renaissance Shanghai Pudong Hotel, said the people, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. Nine properties HNA has put up for sale in Shanghai and Beijing have a combined book value of about 14 billion yuan ($2.2 billion), one of the people said.

HNA declined to comment.

Read more: QuickTake explainer on HNA

The move would add to about $13 billion in HNA asset sales that have emerged in recent months after the once little-known airline operator went on a debt-fueled buying spree to snap up everything from Manhattan buildings to a stake in Deutsche Bank AG in the past few years. The group is said to have targeted 100 billion yuan in asset disposals by the first half of the year to ease financial pressures.

Outside of China, the group has been disposing of billions of dollars of properties in New York, Sydney, Hong Kong and London. Beyond real estate, HNA has also sold or is planning to sell stakes Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., NH Hotel Group SA and Red Lion Hotels Corp. It’s also planning initial public offerings for Gategroup Holdings AG and Swissport International AG.

HNA isn’t the only Chinese conglomerate scaling back investments after the government began scrutinizing some of the country’s most high-profile acquirers last year. Anbang Insurance Group Co. was taken over by the government last month and is in the process of selling assets. Elsewhere, billionaire Wang Jianlin, whose group controls AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and was once China’s richest man, is retreating from previous ambitions to build an entertainment empire that could challenge Walt Disney Co.

— With assistance by Jun Luo, Haze Fan, Emma Dong, Marcus Wright, and Prudence Ho