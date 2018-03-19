Ex-Barclays FX Trader Wins Employment Lawsuit

A Barclays Plc foreign exchange trader, fired after an order from a New York regulator, won his unfair dismissal lawsuit against the bank as a judge said she was “troubled” by contradictions in the testimony of his supervisors.

David Fotheringhame sued after losing his 1.2 million-pound ($1.7-million) a year job when the Department of Financial Services told Barclays in 2015 to “take all steps necessary” to eliminate his post. He was about 20 percent responsible for his dismissal, Judge Jill Brown found -- meaning his ultimate compensation from the court will be cut by that amount.

Barclays fired Fotheringhame after it reached a $150 million settlement with the New York regulator, which ruled that the bank misused “Last Look,” an electronic trading program allowing market makers to back out of some losing trades, and that Fotheringhame was involved. The order to fire him came just months after the British bank pleaded guilty and paid $2.4 billion to global regulators, including the DFS, to resolve a separate investigation into currency trading manipulation at the lender.

Fotheringhame was “not guilty of culpable and blameworthy conduct” when he applied Last Look to all clients without trying to distinguish between “toxic” and “benign” ones, Brown said in her March 9 London employment court ruling. The former trader shared a copy of the judgment, which says he was unfairly dismissed.

The court confirmed that a judgment had been made but couldn’t provide any further details. Barclays’ lawyers referred questions to the bank’s press office, and Barclays spokesman Jon Laycock declined to comment.

Last Look is a controversial practice, and the U.K.’s Investment Association raised concerns last month that it could disadvantage clients. Chris Concannon, president of Cboe Global Markets Inc., said in January that it could become more limited or stop altogether in the most liquid currency trades.

‘Contradictions’

Fotheringhame’s managers knew he was using Last Look to make more money, and they approved of this, Brown said in her ruling. The trader, who turns 47 this week, was the bank’s head of automated flow trading for electronic fixed-income, currencies and commodities.

His managers hadn’t indicated that generating extra profit from Last Look constituted misconduct, “never mind being a dismissable offense,” she said. In light of the managers’ attitudes, and the “ordinarily accepted standard of morality of the time,” Fotheringhame couldn’t have thought he’d be fired for doing it, she said.

She said she was “troubled” by “contradictions” in evidence presented by John Mahon, the bank’s former head of corporate banking, and Arthur Mbanefo, head of financial resource management at Barclays Capital Securities Inc.

“It seemed to me that, at times, they were trying to advance justifications for their decisions, which had not been in their minds at the time,” Brown said.

The bank still seems to operate many of the practices in relation to Last Look that Fotheringhame was criticized for, Brown said. “It does not target only ‘toxic’ trading behaviors,” she said in the ruling.

‘Substantively Unfair’

“Mr. Mahon’s and Mr. Mbanefo’s decisions were procedurally and substantively unfair in a number of regards,” the judge said.

Fotheringhame is one of a series of traders to sue banks after being fired amid regulators’ probes -- though other ex-Barclays traders have been less successful. Barclays trader Jack Murray, fired among a foreign-exchange market manipulation probe, lost a lawsuit against the bank in May 2017. Chris Ashton and Mark Clark also lost their cases.

A former BNP Paribas SA banker let go amid a New York DFS probe, however, was more successful in London. A U.K. judge said in 2015 Christopher Marks, a former head of global capital markets at the French bank, was unfairly dismissed as he announced a settlement in the case. Marks was fired after being identified by the New York banking regulator in an investigation into banned transactions with Iran, Cuba and Sudan.

A separate hearing to decide how much Barclays should pay Fotheringhame is scheduled to start on May 9. FX Week reported the ruling earlier.