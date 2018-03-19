G-20 Draft Says Crypto Assets Lack Sovereign Currency Traits

Negotiators at the G-20 summit of finance ministers agreed on language in their draft communique that says crypto assets lack many of the attributes of sovereign currencies, according to a person with direct knowledge of the talks. *G-20 negotiators also withdrew language on risk of inward looking policy to global growth in draft communique *There’s intense debate on digital taxation at G-20, Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles tells reporters in Buenos Aires *Brazil favors digital taxation, Meirelles said *NOTE from earlier: Digital Taxation Is Said to Be a Major Sticking Point at G-20 Link