Austria’s Secret-Service Scandal May Spur Parliamentary Probe

The secret-service scandal that has rattled Austria may result in a parliamentary investigation driven by the opposition Social Democratic Party.

Lawmakers plan to meet in a special session on Monday to discuss raids on the domestic intelligence service and some of its top officials, opposition leader Christian Kern said on public radio ORF. If parliament isn’t satisfied with Interior Minister Herbert Kickl’s explanation, a probe will be launched, he said.

“The minister has the opportunity to explain the issue,” Kern said. “If he doesn’t take it, we’ll decide tomorrow” about the investigation. The Social Democrats have enough votes in parliament to set up an investigative committee.

Kickl, a member of the nationalist Freedom Party that governs Austria with conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, last week suspended Peter Gridling, head of the domestic intelligence agency, or BVT. That came after police and prosecutors raided the agency and the private homes of Gridling and other BVT officials on allegations of abuse of office and corruption. The officials deny the allegations.

Kickl said the suspension became inevitable once he was notified that Gridling was a suspect in the probe. The opposition says it’s part of a plan to replace the BVT head with someone affiliated with the Freedom Party. The ministry has rejected that claim, saying Gridling can return to his post if he’s cleared.

The opposition has also complained that the the police unit that carried out the raids is headed by a Freedom Party official, and that one home targeted belongs to a secret-service official who’s investigating extreme-right groups with links to the Freedom Party. The ministry said the police unit was picked by prosecutors, who control the documents and data obtained in the raid.