Actress Cynthia Nixon Challenges Cuomo for New York Governor

Actress Cynthia Nixon, who won a 2004 Emmy award for playing single lawyer Miranda Hobbes in HBO’s “Sex and the City,” is reaching for a new role. She plans to challenge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic primary election this year.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Nixon, 51, announced her candidacy on Monday in a news release and video highlighting her family, which includes her wife and two children. A lifelong New Yorker, she is a friend of Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been feuding with Cuomo for about four years. For more than 10 years, she has been pushing for more city and state spending on public schools and for gender equality and gay rights.

“We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway,” she said in the video. “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

Nixon has been an actor since she was 12 years old. She attended New York City public schools and is a graduate of Barnard College in northern Manhattan at Columbia University.